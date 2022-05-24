TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 55 new COVID cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 55 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Tuesday.

Of those 55 new cases, 32 were added on Sunday. The rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of May. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 11 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are three patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 45,499 previous COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 36.9 14-day rate for last Sunday.

CPS reports that 23 district facilities (nine elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools and six other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 31 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows 16 staff members at an elementary school, seven staff members at middle schools, six staff members at the high school level and two staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported 18 district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are nine out of 21 elementary schools, four out of seven middle schools, three out of four high schools and two other district-wide facilities have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are 25 active coronavirus cases in the district. There are 11 cases in elementary schools, four cases at the middle school, five cases at the high school level and five cases at other district-wide facilities. There is one case currently being quarantined due to COVID. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

State profile report shows COVID cases are up 115% compared to last week

The latest State Profile Report shows Missouri remains at a low transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are UP 115% compared to last week with 87 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows Missouri had 5,365 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 20.

The report also indicates that 35 residents died from the coronavirus, a 59% increase from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered low community transmission except Dunklin, Marion and St. Louis County which are considered medium transmission counties.

Over 77.5% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 65.9% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Cole County reports eight new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported eight new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The county added one new case for May 13, one case on Thursday, one case on Friday and five new cases on Monday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,524 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff member on Monday.

The district is reporting three active cases in students and no active case in a staff member.

