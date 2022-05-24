ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford On ‘Injection of Excitement' for Rams Rookies at OTAs

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may have only one season under his belt with the team, but he's all too familiar with seeing a fresh group of rookies show up each offseason after a 12-year career with the Detroit Lions. He spoke Monday following the first day of...

Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

'He left me': Saints' Cam Jordan jokes about Matt Ryan's NFC South departure

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield. Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Cowboys Will Disappoint In 2022

Every fan of the Dallas Cowboys was disappointed their team got knocked out early in last season’s NFL playoffs. However, they still believe they can make the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl in 2022. But those fans are examining their team the way they should. While Dallas still...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Giants might have a dynamic run-blocking duo on the right side of the line

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders 'went well,' 'door is open'

Having agreed to a massive contract extension with career-long Raider signal-caller Derek Carr earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas isn't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they did notably lose backup Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. Other quarterbacks currently on the Raiders depth chart include seldom-used youngsters Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham -- who both joined the organization this spring -- and rookie Chase Garbers, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former NBA MVP Lists the Milwaukee Bucks as Preferred Destination

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a sincere desire to trade/move on from Russell Westbrook. However, completing a trade involving him won’t be easy for several reasons. One of the biggest reasons? Other teams have reportedly been asking for a steep price to take on Westbrook and his contract. Via Lakers Daily:
NBA
Yardbarker

Five teams emerge as potential Deandre Ayton suitors

The Phoenix Suns’ decision not to offer Deandre Ayton a max contract extension last summer suggested that a split was imminent. Surely enough, tensions between Ayton and the team reached a boiling point in the lead-up to the Suns’ premature elimination from the NBA playoffs this year. At...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

How can the Braves patch up the holes on their roster?

The fourth episode of the SportsTalkATL Podcast is primarily focused on the Braves. Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord discuss the fifth spot in the rotation, the holes in the outfield, Austin Riley’s struggles, Spencer Strider’s emergence, and much more. The hosts also talk about the ongoing...
MLB
Yardbarker

ESPN Insider Believes Trevor Bauer's Suspension Likely to be Reduced

Trevor Bauer is currently serving an unprecedented 324-game suspension levied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers pitcher started the appeals process this week, but insiders believe that it's going to be a long process. There's three outcomes that could come to pass once the process is complete. Bauer could have...
LOS ANGELES, CA

