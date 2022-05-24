Big PlayStation sale kicks off tomorrow with cheap PS5 games, DualSense deals, and more

A big PlayStation sale begins tomorrow with discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, DualSense controllers, and a range of accessories directly from PlayStation .

PlayStation's Days of Play 2022 sale begins Wednesday, May 25 and runs until Wednesday, June 8. The sale includes unspecified savings on a huge list of PlayStation games and accessories, and there are three days of bonus deals at the start. On May 25, if you spend more than $50 at the PlayStation Store, you'll get a free drink koozie with your order. The next day is a buy-two-get-the-third free special on any God of War-related items, and on May 27, there's a 5 for 5 deal on PlayStation Shapes.

Most enticing are the DualSense deals, which don't crop up very often. PlayStation hasn't said exactly how big these discounts will be, but expect price slashes at various retailers on DualSense controllers of all colors, including those sweet new purple, red, pink, and blue ones.

Finally, this massive list of games, which includes some of the best PS5 games out now, will go on sale tomorrow at the PlayStation Store:

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

Babylon's fall

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Baller Edition Bundle

Batman: Arkham Knight

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Diablo 2: Resurrected – Standard

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy 14 Online – Complete Edition Ex4

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Hell Let Loose

Hitman 3 - Standard Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch PS4 & PS5

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

MLB The Show 22 PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

NHL 22

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OlliOlli World

Outer Wilds

Outriders PS4 & PS5

Persona 5 Royal

PGA Tour 2K21

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Risk of Rain 2

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

SGWC2 Complete Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Complete Edition

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Soulcalibur VI

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Subnautica PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Terraria

The Elder Scrolls Online: New PS5 Base Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WWE 2K22

For everything on the horizon, take a look at our guide to upcoming PS5 games .