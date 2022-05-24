ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Riverside Discovery Center welcomes new zebra foal

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Riverside Discovery Center has announced the birth of a new zebra foal. According to the zoo,...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

iheart.com

Scottsbluff, Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne, Wyoming

(Scottsbluff, NE) -- A man wanted for murder in Scottsbluff, Nebraska is dead, shot by police in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 39-year-old Davin Darayle Saunders was accused of fleeing Scottsbluff after police say he shot his sister in the foot, and then shot and killed his aunt, 63-year-old Karen Cooper, at his grandfather's house May 24th.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska suspect shot and killed by police in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Wyoming on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team opened fire on Davin Darayle Saunders around midday after going to a home where they had located him. Saunders refused to come out and, after police deployed gas to try to get him out, he pulled out a gun, leading officers to shoot him, police said.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Memorial Day events in Cheyenne this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are several events that will be happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Josh Gonzalez will be playing at the Office Bar & Grill on 1600 E. Pershing Blvd. This event will be held in the cigar lounge from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 27. Black...
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

Positive rabies case found in Scotts Bluff Co. animal

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department has received confirmation of a positive case of rabies in a skunk in the county. The skunk had an encounter with a family owned dog. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations, received a rabies booster within 48 hours, and is under observation. This is the first positive case of rabies in an animal in the county in over three years.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, 42, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Rojas to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek help finding missing girl

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a missing girl. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m. today, and her whereabouts are unknown, police said on their social media page. Samantha was last seen wearing a white zip-up...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Memorial Day weekend activities to be impacted by weather

SIDNEY - People planning outdoor activities Sunday through Tuesday, count on getting wet. That's according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Meteorologists say a cold front will move through the Sidney area Sunday afternoon, bringing much needed rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms through the Memorial Day weekend.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State sophomore jumps at national meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- May 28, 2022 -- Chadron State College sophomore Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., cleared 5-5 ¾ while placing 14th in the high jump at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Allendale, Mich., on Saturday. The event was won by Arika...
ALLENDALE, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man dies in single-vehicle accident

KIMBALL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday night. Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said that around 11:15 p.m. May 26, Kimball County Sheriff's Office got a call for a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 71 just north of Kimball. Thomas said that when Kimball County...
KIMBALL, NE
shortgo.co

Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Suicide prevention, mental health part of panhandle conversation

SIDNEY -- A presentation titled "I survived a suicide attempt" was held in Sidney to broaden the community's knowledge on preventing suicide. CEO of Unconditional Inspiration LLC, and suicide and mental health speaker Rhianna Brand spoke at the Sidney High School auditorium Thursday night. The Elevate Group scheduled this event...
SIDNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KGAB AM 650

92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal Scottsbluff shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a fatal shooting in Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff police said the shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Avenue Z, where they found a 60-year-old woman who had been shot. Officers and medical personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures but were unable to.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Gas Station Suing Fed Ex For Driver Damaging Car Wash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owners of a Cheyenne gas station are suing Federal Express, alleging a delivery truck’s backup camera got caught in the brushes of a car wash, causing more than $170,000 in damages and forcing the car wash’s closure for more than one month.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheynne NWS: Hail, Strong Winds, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds and large hail are possible this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. "Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for this weekend. Strong to...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting from Target. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 17, and was reported on Thursday, May 19. "Over $300 of merchandise was stolen," Farkas told KGAB Radio. Farkas...
CHEYENNE, WY

