The French ministry of the interior has been accused of using stereotypes about Liverpool supporters to deflect from failures of organisation at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, by Europe’s primary supporters’ association.French minister Gerald Darmanin had blamed the fiasco on “thousands of British ‘supporters’ without tickets or with counterfeit tickets”, but this has been dismissed by Football Supporters Europe, who were on the ground at the game, and put the responsibility purely on the authorities.“There is a cheap, very old prejudice against Liverpool fans, and I think it has been used for political gain by the French government,”...

