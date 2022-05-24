If You Love Shopping at Princess Polly, Try These 9 Stores

"Liquid hair" is everywhere right now: on red carpets, all over Instagram, and at the drugstore. This could be why products like the Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water ($8) and the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water ($9) have become increasingly popular this last year, often being called "miracle water" by people who have tried the treatments. The reason why they are so effective is all thanks to something called lamellar water. But while everyone is downright obsessed with the products (and resulting look), no one really knows what on earth lamellar water actually is — except cosmetic chemists.

