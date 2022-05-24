If You Love Shopping at Princess Polly, Try These 9 Stores

Like most people, I'm TikTok obsessed. I wouldn't say I'm easily influenced to buy what I see on the app, per se, but when I come across not one but several people raving about a particular item, that's when I start to pay closer attention. That's precisely the case for Old Navy's Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweat Shorts, 5-Inch Inseam ($8, originally $20). I'm not sure that I would have given them a second glance on the retailer's website, but countless content creators raved about them, so I decided to see what the fuss was about and added my usual size medium in white to my virtual shopping cart.
