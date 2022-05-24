Felons on bond for 2016 murder, busted selling guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after filing a false police report, according to an affidavit. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was threatening to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Pike. The caller also told the dispatcher that he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle.

