Felons on bond for 2016 murder, busted selling guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after filing a false police report, according to an affidavit. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was threatening to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Pike. The caller also told the dispatcher that he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Friday night family dispute landed one person in the hospital and another behind bars. Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Johnson, Jr. shot the victim with a...
Authorities have released the name of a man that was killed in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Mumford was found in front of a home on East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the head. Police surrounded the home...
(Rutherford County, TN) A suspect wanted on federal charges was apprehended by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals Task Force personnel on Thursday (5/26/22). Suspect Anthony Eugene Moore, 48, of Riverstone Drive in Murfreesboro was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Moore was arrested during a traffic stop...
A man was killed in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found in front of a home on East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the head. Police surrounded the home after receiving information that the suspect was possibly...
GLASGOW — Four people have been indicted in connection to the murder of a toddler in Barren County. The sheriff’s office served the active warrants Friday. A grand jury recommended the indictments after a yearlong investigation. The investigation involved the death of a 19-month-old male child from Scottsville....
Agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol SWAT Team, raided an alleged Hermitage drug house at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on US 68 in Todd County Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 29-year-old Marquez Penman for speeding and he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of...
