‘I don’t want your coronavirus in my country!’ These are the spine-chilling words Jonathan Mok, a 23-year-old student from Singapore, heard as he was jumped and beaten up on Oxford Street, London in February 2020. British-Chinese filmmaker Lucy Sheen was on a bus to rehearsals last year when she suddenly heard a menacing whisper in her ear: ‘Why don’t you f**k off back to China and take your filth with you?’ Elsewhere in Ealing, Daryl Law was making his way home when he was shoved against a wall and told: ‘You don't belong here and you should go back to…’ before he was punched in the eye, left nearly blind with a partially torn retina.

