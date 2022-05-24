West Virginia Governor orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Uvalde, TX victims

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, in accordance with a presidential proclamation , ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff.

Beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.