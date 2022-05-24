West Virginia Governor orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Uvalde, TX victims
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, in accordance with a presidential proclamation , ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff.
Beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.
