Joplin, MO

Joplin Area Chamber teams up with local organizations to address workforce shortage

By Bronte Sorotsky
 5 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo.–Joplin’s unemployment rate is currently a little more than two percent, meaning almost everyone who wants a job has one. But there are still a lot of available jobs. Area businesses are struggling to find workers, and are now looking for employees outside of the area.

In 2021 a record 47 million workers quit their jobs, local experts say while the pandemic played a role, it wasn’t the cause of this mass resignation.

“There’s no magic cure. We can’t just tap our heels together and fix it. It’s a systemic issue. It’s been happening for years, even pre-pandemic,” said Alissa Owsley with LifeWork Talent Consulting.

On Tuesday the Joplin Area Chamber joined forces with local multiple organizations, including LifeWork Talent, to give area businesses an understanding of the current workforce, and help them work on recruiting, retaining, and attracting workers to Joplin.

“What we see from our clients is they can’t find people. They can’t keep people. A lot of times the people that they find will be there a week or two and then they’re gone. and sometimes they’re leaving a crew because of a 50 cent pay difference,” said Owsley.

One issue area businesses have said they face is attracting people and keeping them in the Joplin area.

“One of the things that we’ve heard from area employers is just that they’re having a hard time recruiting people to come live here in Joplin. We all know it’s a great place to live and work. So we’re just going to give these employers some tools to help them convince others that it’s a great place to live and work,” said Amy Kauffman with MoKan Economic Partnership.

Those tools include things like digital instruments businesses can put on their website, highlighting certain areas of Joplin to recruit more people.

“We’re hoping that they really get some some tools and some information that will help them recruit quality employees to this region and to their companies, but also keep their good, skilled employees,” Kauffman said.

Employee retention is another issue, and something Owsley says needs to be addressed as much as the workforce shortage.

“You need to put resources and energy into your internal workforce. otherwise they’re going to leave you…and you’re basically pouring money into a bucket with holes if you don’t also care about keeping and retaining your current workforce,” Owsley said.

