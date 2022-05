PEWAUKEE, Wis. - A Hartford man, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon, May 29 in Pewaukee for his fourth OWI offense. A trooper stopped the driver shortly after 2 p.m. on County Highway F/Redford Boulevard north of I-94 after he was spotted driving erratically, swerving outside his lane and nearly hitting other cars/objects. Officials said 911 callers reported he had hit curbs and was "all over the road."

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO