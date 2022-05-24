Bronx gang takedown

NEW YORK - Authorities say a man was stabbed to death and another injured in another violent incident on New York City's streets late Saturday night. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress around 11 p.m. at the corner of West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after an 18-karat gold jeweled tabernacle worth more than $2M was stolen from a Brooklyn church. According to the NYPD, burglars broke into St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope sometime between May 26 and May 28 and forcefully cut open an alter.
NEW YORK - The family and other loved ones of Daniel Enriquez paid their respects at a wake held in a funeral home in Ozone Park, Queens, on Friday. Enriquez was heading to brunch last Sunday when a gunman shot and killed him while the subway they were riding was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.
NEW YORK - The driver of a car in Brooklyn was shot by police early Saturday after striking an NYPD officer with the vehicle, authorities say. It happened just before 4 a.m. in Williamsburg, near the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, four NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired.
NEW YORK - A high school student in Suffolk County was arrested for threatening to carry out a massive shooting at his school, announced District Attorney Raymond Tierney. The 16-year-old from Bellport High School, whose name was being withheld due to his age, allegedly posted on his "Bellport Scholars" Instagram page that there could be a massive shooting at the school Friday.
NEW YORK - Nitza Rochez's battle with COVID-19 was nothing compared to what she experienced once she recovered from the virus in March 2020. "I couldn't even stand long enough to boil an egg. I was falling everywhere," Nitza said. "I woke up in the middle of the night because my heart was like a loud, drumming, thumping sound."
NEW YORK - Saturday's weather may not have been perfect, but the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be gorgeous as beaches across New York City open for swimming for the summer, even if the water was probably too cold for it. Each of the city's eight public...
NEW YORK - Some motorists had sticker shock at a gas station on Manhattan's West Side on Friday: the price for a gallon on supreme was pushing $7. The Mobil-branded station on West 51st Street and 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen had full-service per-gallon prices of nearly $6.40 for regular, a skosh under $6.70 for extra, and just shy of $7 for supreme-plus.
Severe storms brought torrential downpours to parts of the tri-state Saturday afternoon, causing flash floding in some areas and creating backups at all three major airports. Skies will begin to clear tonight, and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking a lot better.
NEW YORK - The Memorial Day weekend kicked off with some strong storms rolling through the region Saturday. Thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to the NY area, creating backups at all three major airports, with JFK and Newark still reporting delays of up to two hours. New York City saw nearly...
NEWTON, Penn. - Since he was a boy, Tom Carroll dreamed of turning his family’s 200-year-old horse farm into a vineyard and winery. The only issue was that the farm is in Newtown, Pennsylvania not Tuscany or Champagne or even New World Napa. But that geographical fact did not...
NEW YORK - A Memorial Day tradition on Long Island is back as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights are expected to perform over Jones Beach. After canceling the practice run on Friday due to the weather, organizers are optimistic for this weekend. The show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LONG ISLAND - For the first time in four years, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back on Long Island and getting ready to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators at the Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach this weekend. But, Mother Nature decided not to cooperate on...
