Connecticut State

Birdwatching: American Oystercatchers Nest at Compo Beach

westportlocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestporters and visitors to Compo Beach have stopped to watch American Oystercatchers, which currently...

westportlocal.com

Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
NORWALK, CT
westportlocal.com

One Casualty during Compo Storm

The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Fine Arts Festival Survives Rain; Beautiful Weekend Ahead

With downpours quickly sending artists and customers running for cover - sun and warmth will make its way into the community to provide welcoming weather for the second half of the all-weekend Westport Fine Arts Festival. The renowned Main Street festival will continue until 5:00 this evening, and will run tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. WestportLocal.com photo.
westportlocal.com

Mark Howard LeMoult, 59, Died; “…always remember his roaring laugh, unyielding hugs and his gentle heart and soul”

Mark Howard LeMoult, age 59, of Norwalk, lost his life suddenly while behind the wheel of his cherished 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY, the son of the late Adolph LeMoult and Carole Calkins Furgess, he was raised in Westport and had been a lifelong area resident. He attended Staples High School and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. Mark was a highly esteemed chef and leader in his industry. His culinary vocation began at the age of 13, squeezing limes at Viva Zapata, where his love for the industry blossomed. Mark went on to work at some of the area's finest establishments including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in NYC and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. He had been the Executive Chef at the Field Club of Greenwich for the past 14 years.
WESTPORT, CT
talkofthesound.com

Bill O’Shaughnessy, Owner of WVOX and WVIP Radio, Dead at 84

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (May 28, 2022) — William O’Shaughnessy died at his home today in Litchfield, Connecticut. He was 84. William O’Shaughnessy operated two of the last independent stations in the New York area: WVOX and WVIP. He was president of the New York State Broadcasters and chairman of Public Affairs for the National Association of Broadcasters. He served as Editorial Director of WVOX.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
ctbites.com

J.B. Percival: Craft Cocktails in Fairfield

Punch “J.B. Percival” into Google Maps and you’ll be well on your way to enjoying an expertly mixed drink in Fairfield County’s only straight up cocktail lounge. All that’s left is actually finding the entrance. Your GPS will tell you “you’ve arrived,” and you’ll likely...
GreenwichTime

LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe to Open June 3 at Market Place in Bridgeport

Based in Dillon, Montana, Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe established an eastern U.S. presence in Elkins and is now coming to Bridgeport. Boasting all-fresh ingredients - including daily on-site milling of wheat berries for bread baking - the cafe opens at Marketplace along Route 279 on Friday, June 3.'. "It's...
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Eversource, UI report over 2,500 power outages across state

Conn. (WTNH) — More than 2,500 customers lost power on Saturday due to an impending storm across the state. According to Eversource’s outage map, more than 2,500 customers are affected in Connecticut. More than 1,000 of those outages are in Danbury, with more increasing throughout Fairfield County. United Illuminating also reported over 100 across the […]
DANBURY, CT

