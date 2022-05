NEW YORK — Columbia Baseball (29-16) has added a game ahead of NCAA Regionals, agreeing to host Army (31-22) on Sunday, May 29 with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m., meaning the 2022 Ivy League Champions will get one more chance to play at Robertson Field at Satow Stadium before heading off to the postseason.

