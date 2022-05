Hope Rescue Mission held its annual gala on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 4-7pm at The DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Reading. This was the first time in two years that the Gala was held in person due to the Pandemic. There were over 500 attendees at the dinner to celebrate the successes of their residents, staff and programs.

READING, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO