Fort Collins, CO

Florida, Colorado orthopedic surgeons log 1st shoulder replacements with Exactech device

By Marcus Robertson -
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Grey, MD, orthopedic surgeon with Fort Collins, Colo.-based Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's...

Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
ABC 4

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest. 6pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Police officers watch over Washington Co. elementary …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. 5pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Missing in Utah: What happened to...
beckersasc.com

Texas ASCs in 2022: 23 moves in an industry hot spot

Texas is one of the best states to open an ASC. ASCs in the South earn the most revenue in the country and perform the most cases annually, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study," and personal finance website WalletHub cited Texas as the best state to start a business.
1230 ESPN

Actors Who Once Called Colorado Their Home

Colorado is no stranger to celebrities in the state. Over the years, plenty of famous actors and actresses have called the Centennial State home at one time or another. Names like Roseann Bar, Tim Allen, Elvira, and many others are all included in the photo gallery below of 60 famous actors who once called Colorado home.
beckersasc.com

Patient sues Minnesota anesthesiologist, pain center for opioid addiction

A patient of a St.Paul, Minn.-based anesthesiologist and pain clinic is suing both, blaming them for his opioid dependency, the Pioneer Press reported May 25. According to the report, Michael Faulhaber began seeing Samuel Yue, MD, and the Minnesota Pain Center after a workplace incident that left him in chronic pain. Dr. Yue allegedly prescribed Mr. Faulhaber "escalating levels of opioids" that left him physically addicted.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here’s what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
beckersasc.com

950 Michigan physicians call for state to reinstate oversight of CRNAs

The Michigan Society of Anesthesiologists is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reinstate the physician supervision requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia. On May 10, Michigan became the 20th state to opt out of the physician supervision requirement for CRNAs. The removal will "dismantle the anesthesia care team...
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
995qyk.com

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
Click10.com

Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death recorded this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.
