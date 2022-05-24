ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Police Investigating Rise in Fraud Complaints

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZXiL_0fpAnI6I00

Phishing, telemarketing, mass marketing are all common forms of scams.

The Traverse City Police Department is currently investigating two complaints of fraud made on Monday.

A 72 year-old Traverse City man lost $13,000 after falling for real estate scams and now claims his bank isn’t helping him.

“Typically these complaints are reported to us by elderly and vulnerable adults,” said Sergeant Adam Gray with TCPD. “A lot of times, for the fraud complaints that were reported to us yesterday, you can check through the Better Business Bureau and make sure that the realtor companies or other types of mortgage companies, are in fact legitimate and they should be listed on the website.”

TCPD says over the past year, they’ve received over 72 fraud complaints.

“A lot of common fraud complaints that we get, they’ll get a phone call saying that their relative is in jail and they need money in order to get their relative out of jail. Typically, someone calls claiming to be the IRS and says that the individual owes back taxes and is requesting a certain amount of money,” said Gray.

However, sometimes fraudulent charges can be made to your account out of nothing more than bad luck.

After the storms this past weekend, several businesses experienced unexpected issues with their card readers and online data systems.

Karen Hartel of Traverse City was charged 10 times for groceries she purchased online through curbside pickup with Meijer, equaling more than $1,180.

“I’m a single mom, I have a special-needs son, I have two jobs, I work here at [Traverse City West Middle School] and I work for Uber and Lyft, just to make ends meet and they have all my money tied up, I can’t access any money,” said Hartel.

Meijer released an apology to customers, explaining that they are actively working to solve these issues.

“The day after you make your purchase, I would definitely check your account, make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Hartel.

TCPD says if you believe you’ve been scammed, to collect: credit card statements, receipts, copies of emails and screenshots of suspicious transactions.

For more assistance in your area, you can contact the Traverse City Police Department or Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan AG orders tree service to cease and desist amid price gouging accusations

LANSING, MI -- A notice from the state of Michigan calls on a Florida tree-trimming company to immediately cease and desist what the state calls unlawful business practices. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action Thursday against Canary Tree Service, following previous complaints of price gouging, and recent social media posts that show the company operating in Gaylord following a devastating tornado event in the area, officials said in a news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Northern Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening ex-wife, impersonating police during call

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he called his ex-wife and pretended to be police. Joseph Gene Porter, 39, of Cadillac, is accused of repeatedly calling and harassing his ex. During one of those calls, police say he left a voicemail claiming to be a Wexford County deputy who wanted to speak to her about something she stole from Porter.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested for delivering meth

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
MANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#City Police#Police Sergeant
nbc25news.com

Farwell Schools' student banned from campus for threatening staff

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials at Farwell Area Schools say they have banned a 15-year-old male student who made an alleged threat on May 26 against a staff member. The student will be banned from the campus for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The threat caused Farwell...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
IRS
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Homicide in Mecosta Township

Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the homicide of a woman and three children in Mecosta Township, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received a report of a man with a gun and shots being fired at a home in Austin Township. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman and three children under the age of ten dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Possible Threat Made Against Farwell School District

A potential threat against a Clare County school district prompted its closure for Friday, May 27. In a Facebook post Thursday night, administrators with Farwell Area Schools informed parents and families the district would be closed Friday following the alleged threat, which was made against staff and students. Police are investigating to determine if there is any danger.
FARWELL, MI
Morning Sun

Fatal accident occurs at intersection of Drew and Old State Road

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist from Big Rapids died at the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Drew and Old State Road. The accident occurred on Friday, May 27 around 11 a.m. Authorities at the scene learned that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when a...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: Men Rummaging Through Debris at Gaylord Mobile Home Identified

Both men who were found rummaging through debris at a home at Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park in Gaylord last Saturday have been identified, according to Michigan State Police. On Saturday, troopers were called to the mobile home park for a report of unauthorized individuals rummaging through debris at a...
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy