As high levels of mold and increased cases of COVID-19 hit the Chicago area, the city's top doctor says to assume the symptoms are a sign of the contagious virus. "If you think you have a cold, if you think you have allergies, there is a good chance right now with how much COVID is around that it could be COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "No shame in being diagnosed with COVID, especially if you've done everything - you're up to date with your vaccines."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO