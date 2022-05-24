Penn Station Athlete of the Year nominees

Opened May 25, the newly built Hotel Versailles is a new luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Versailles, Ohio. With a “heritage meets hospitality” mentality, the hotel sits on a site that holds more than 150 years of hospitality history, as hotels have occupied the plot since 1865. A destination unto itself, the upscale, boutique property is the only full-service boutique hotel in central Ohio and features 30 spacious, well-appointed guestrooms and suites; celebrated chef Aaron Allen’s seasonally driven restaurant Silas; and ample meeting and event space for up to 200 guests in the 1819 Room.

