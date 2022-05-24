ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Penn Station Athlete of the Year nominees

By Hutch Konerman
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2xQl_0fpAn7TY00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nine student-athletes received Penn State Athlete of the Month honors during the 2021-22 school year. One winner from that group is awarded the Penn Station Athlete of the Year and receives a $10,000 scholarship. Here’s a review of the PS monthly recipients.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Kickoff times for several Ohio State football games announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kickoff times have been announced for several Ohio State football games for the upcoming 2022 season. Start times for the Buckeyes’ home games against Arkansas State, Toledo and Rutgers are listed below. Ohio State’s kickoff times against Notre Dame and Michigan were announced prior to Thursday. *Indicates new kickoff time announcement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
WDTN

Dayton Dragons, CBC team up for blood drives

Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent form, available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations. Donors must also weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more, depending on height and be in good physical health.
DAYTON, OH
rejournals.com

Hotel Versailles opens in Ohio community

Opened May 25, the newly built Hotel Versailles is a new luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Versailles, Ohio. With a “heritage meets hospitality” mentality, the hotel sits on a site that holds more than 150 years of hospitality history, as hotels have occupied the plot since 1865. A destination unto itself, the upscale, boutique property is the only full-service boutique hotel in central Ohio and features 30 spacious, well-appointed guestrooms and suites; celebrated chef Aaron Allen’s seasonally driven restaurant Silas; and ample meeting and event space for up to 200 guests in the 1819 Room.
VERSAILLES, OH
WDTN

Dragons edge West Michigan 3-2

Jose Torres delivered a tie-breaking RBI single while Austin Hendrick blasted his first home run with Dayton as the Dragons edged West Michigan 3-2 on Saturday night.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Station Athlete#Penn State Athlete Of#Ps
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Hayes, Son Legendary Ohio State Head Coach Woody Hayes, Passes Away

Ohio State announced on Saturday that Steve Hayes, the only child of legendary head coach Woody Hayes, has passed away. He was 76 years old. While Hayes’ father was leading the Buckeyes to five national championships and 13 Big Ten titles during his 28 seasons as head coach, he earned his undergraduate degree in international studies and law degree from Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana Citizen

Several area athletes qualify for D-II state meet

PIQUA – The WL-S boys team was in the lead after day one of the Division II regional track meet. WL-S had 19 points and second-place Versailles had 12. For the Tigers, Logan Saylor qualified for next week’s state meet by winning the long jump in a school-record 21-7.5.
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

City of Clayton hangs banners to honor veterans

The City of Clayton said it started hanging banners Friday along North Main Street for its Veteran Banner Program. The banners, displayed with pictures of local military, will hang in the community between Memorial Day and Veterans Day every year.
CLAYTON, OH
WDTN

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WDTN

Memorial Day tornadoes still affecting Miami Valley 3 years later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three years ago, people were observing Memorial Day, not knowing what the night ahead would entail. That night would go on to be one of the most destructive nights in Miami Valley history. On May 27, 2019, 19 tornadoes tore a devastating path through the area, killing one person and causing […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy