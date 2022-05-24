ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBJ sign D Marcus Bjork to one-year entry level contract

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6-3, 203-pound blueliner has spent the past four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Marcus Bjork (pronounced bih-YOHRK) to a one-year entry level contract, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 24, has spent the past four seasons...

www.nhl.com

