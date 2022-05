According to Shams Charania, Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is expected to play in the NBA Finals. Per Charania, Payton could reportedly make his return as soon as Game One's matchup after Golden State's guard was forced to miss all of the Western Conference Finals with his elbow injury. Expect the 29-year old to play a key defensive role regardless if he is starting or playing with the Warriors' second unit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO