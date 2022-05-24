2 donkeys rescued while stuck on island at Lake McClure

Two donkeys stuck on a shrinking island in Mariposa County have been rescued.

The feral donkeys were trapped as water levels rose in Lake McClure and time was quickly running out to move them to safety.

It took an incredible team effort spearheaded by Kenny Shepherd, who operates the Madera Speedway.

He and other volunteers received support from a variety of local and state agencies to carry out their plan.

They had to build a corral and barge, which they nicknamed Noah's Ark.

Tuesday morning, the team completed the mission, evacuating the donkeys to the lake's dock.

They animals will now receive treatment from UC Davis veterinarians.

Their final destination is the same rescue facility where a donkey named Hillary, who was rescued from the lake back in 2019, is now enjoying her days.