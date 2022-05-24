ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flag to Honor Victims of Texas Elementary School Shooting

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Whitmer’s order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected shooter was fatally wounded by law enforcement.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Robb Elementary School,” said Governor Whitmer. “The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others is horrific. Our state is in mourning alongside the parents who had their children taken from them today and the entire community in Uvalde, Texas.”

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, May 29.

