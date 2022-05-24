ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fresno County politician is unopposed but has a nearly $400,000 campaign chest

By Danielle Bergstrom, Dympna Ugwu-Oju, Cassandra Garibay, Melissa Montalvo, Greg Weaver
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

This story was produced by Fresnoland, a nonprofit news organization that partners with The Fresno Bee.

Fresno County District 1 Supervisor Brian Pacheco is running for re-election unopposed.

About the district

Fresno County District 1 includes the west side of Fresno County, including west Fresno, Kerman, Easton, Biola, Mendota, Firebaugh, Tranquillity, San Joaquin and Cantua Creek.

About the candidate

Brian Pacheco was originally elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2014. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, he was on the Kerman Unified School District Board of Trustees for 12 years. From 2010-2012, Pacheco was the chair of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and also served as board president of California Dairies, Inc., the country’s second-largest dairy co-operative. He is a fourth-generation family farmer and dairyman.

Pacheco is a member of organizations including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Fresno, Biola, and Kerman chambers of commerce and the Nisei Farmers League, and his family has an extensive history of involvement with 4H.

Who is funding his re-election campaign?

Despite running unopposed, Pacheco has raised nearly $400,000 for his re-election campaign. The majority of campaign contributions come from business interests and developers that build in Fresno County.

Brian Pacheco did not respond to multiple requests to fill out our candidate survey on the issues.

