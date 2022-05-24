The Texas National Guard are disrupting people smuggling operations into El Paso by targeting a once-safe waypoint just north of the border wall. The owner of two abandoned duplexes near Loop 375 South, known as the Border Highway, told The Post his life has been threatened by cartel members since raids by troops started at the properties, which have led to dozens of migrant apprehensions. “I’ve been getting phone calls from Coyotes [people smugglers] on private numbers. They’re telling me that I have to get rid of the police or I will see what happens to me,” said Joaquin Villegas, who owns...

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO