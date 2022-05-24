Read full article on original website
‘Snowstorm’ hits California after man dumps drugs during police chase
California had a different kind of “snowstorm” on its hands this Christmas. While falling temperatures and blizzards threw much of the country into chaos just before the holiday season, a 60-year-old man caused adverse road conditions in Southern California by allegedly tossing powdered substances and pills out of his vehicle during a police chase. One of the officers involved said the aftermath “looked like a snowstorm,” in a police statement. Tim Hughes of Downey, Calif., had refused to cooperate and then went on the run when Westminster Police attempted to pull him over on Dec. 23. Despite his attempts to evade...
New Jersey woman arrested in husband’s fatal shooting on Christmas: cops
A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband dead on Christmas, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of gunning down David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department did not...
Texas National Guard busting human smuggling operations in El Paso by targeting waypoint near border
The Texas National Guard are disrupting people smuggling operations into El Paso by targeting a once-safe waypoint just north of the border wall. The owner of two abandoned duplexes near Loop 375 South, known as the Border Highway, told The Post his life has been threatened by cartel members since raids by troops started at the properties, which have led to dozens of migrant apprehensions. “I’ve been getting phone calls from Coyotes [people smugglers] on private numbers. They’re telling me that I have to get rid of the police or I will see what happens to me,” said Joaquin Villegas, who owns...
‘Agonizing’: United Furniture owner quietly surfaces after firing 2,700 overnight
The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...
Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols
A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
