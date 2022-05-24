ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Moose on the Loose: An ode to Rangers fans

By Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcdKl_0fpAkVVY00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York sports fans don’t lack passion — and New York Rangers fans are no exception.

The Rangers were able to rally and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, and now they’re down 2-1 in a series with the Carolina Hurricanes. With a big home game Tuesday, the team has another chance to step it up and move on.

PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis has more in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Rangers focused on forcing Hurricanes to Game 7

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers return home knowing they need a win at home to keep their postseason going. The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first road victory in these playoffs. After Carolina won 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 series lead, the Rangers will be looking to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three teens stabbed on board MTA bus: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were stabbed during a fight on an MTA bus Thursday, police said. The fight broke out about 3:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old victims were stabbed in the leg and shoulder, and the 16-year-old was stabbed in the arm. Two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in head in Brooklyn, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot dead inside a building in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a building in the vicinity of Montauk and Hegeman avenues, according to officials. Officers found Tristan Templeman, 22, with a gunshot wound to the head. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx dad ‘tried to cover’ son when robber pulled a gun

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy was back at school on Wednesday just days after a man pointed a gun at the child and his dad during a Bronx robbery. The pair had just gotten home from a Yankees game, police said. It’s their favorite team and they’d watched the Yanks lose […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard Bronx bus: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a bus in the Bronx, police said on Friday. The 27-year-old victim was on a westbound Bx12-SBS bus when the suspect touched her buttocks over her clothing at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The suspect got off the bus at the East Fordham Road and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in front of Coney Island restaurant: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a Brooklyn man in the chest Wednesday. A 911 caller reported shots in front of a Stillwell Avenue business at about 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Rasard Deas with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported him […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man who allegedly threatened to behead subway passengers arrested: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An apparently irate subway rider — who allegedly drew a switchblade and threatened to behead other riders — was arrested Thursday, police said. Aaron Ramos, 26, allegedly grew upset after boarding a crowded Manhattan train, telling other riders he didn’t like being “pressed up against this door.” Eventually, police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 charged with killing man during Facebook Marketplace sale

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two Bronx men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man who came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction. Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32, were both charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Spring […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Moose#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting along Archer Street near Beach Avenue a few minutes past 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. They found Felix Figueroa, 28, unconscious, unresponsive and with stab wounds to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

FDNY probie died of rare illness tied to exertion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux, 31, died from “complications of exertional rhabdomyolysis” last Dec. 3, a day after he collapsed at the FDNY training academy on Randall’s Island. Rhabdomyolysis is a rare medical condition that starts with a breakdown of the body’s muscle tissue, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

3 injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened in the Soundview section at 1880 Lafayette Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two people exited a sedan on Lafayette Avenue and began shooting in the direction of the victims. One […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Surgeons remove basketball-sized tumor from NY dad’s liver

BAY SHORE, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island dad of four on Thursday thanked the doctors who saved his life after a basketball-sized tumor was found on his liver. Margarito Banos, 43, was about to be transferred to hospice care when he arrived at South Shore University Hospital in March, he said. He’s had chemotherapy, […]
CANCER
PIX11

Queens girl, 13, has been missing for days: NYPD

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Queens (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Queens girl has been missing since Wednesday morning, police said Sunday. Shaniyha Moore was last seen leaving her River Road home around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said. She left home in a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Moore is around 5 feet tall and weighs […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers mourn victims of Texas school shooting

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Dozens of people gathered inside the Scarsdale Congregational Church on Wednesday evening to honor the lives lost in the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Many of the New Yorkers who attended said the tragedy is one they will carry with them going forward. “We come together today to mourn, to […]
SCARSDALE, NY
PIX11

NYC beaches reopen for swimming Memorial Day weekend

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — All eight of New York City’s free public beaches will be open for swimming starting Saturday for Memorial Day weekend. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting event at Coney Island this week to officially welcome back visitors. “We at the parks department are committed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy