When officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) arrived at an apartment on 17 May to carry out a search, it soon became clear that it was no ordinary property. Stretching to 7,000 sq ft (650 sq m) the apartment - in one of London's wealthiest districts - had seven en-suite bedrooms spanning three floors, an internal lift, a transparent grand piano in the lounge and a private-access underground garage. The officers carrying out the raid also noticed that the internal doors had no handles - they were, like almost everything else in the property, controlled electronically.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO