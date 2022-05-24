ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mass Shooting At Robb Elementary In Uvalde

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeto O'Rourke disrupted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's briefing on the Uvalde deadly school shooting. The Democrat walked toward the dais in Uvalde to blame the Republican for the attack. He was escorted out after being cursed at by those on stage. Abbott told reporters a short time later it wasn't time...

woai.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Kentucky State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
TheWrap

Beto O’Rourke Says Matthew McConaughey Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Welcome to Work For Him

If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Furious & Josh Gad Slams TX Governor As Celebs React To Texas School Shooting

Why does this keep happening? Once again, we find ourselves mourning the lives of young people, who died senselessly due to gun violence. An “active shooter” entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and killed at least 19 children and two adults, according to the New York Times. Dozens more are injured, and it looks like the fatality number is dangerously close to rising. Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to social media to share not only their sorrow, but their fury over the news that young people had been attacked and killed at their school.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Republicans#House#Border Patrol#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mix 93.1

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy