House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for driving under the influence in Napa County, Calif., according to news reports. Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested before midnight on Saturday in Napa County and was sent to jail for driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to TMZ which first reported the news.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO