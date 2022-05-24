ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Where to Give Blood Following the School Shooting in Uvalde

Cover picture for the articleThe South Texas Blood & Tissue center is hosting an emergency blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at...

San Antonio Fire Department dispatches assistance to Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the school shooting in Uvalde rocked the state and the nation Tuesday, several San Antonio agencies responded quickly and sent help. The San Antonio Fire Department says the operational resources they sent include:. • One Battalion Chief. • The SAFD Command Bus. •...
San Antonio Restaurants Supporting Uvalde

The day after a gunman killed 21 at Robb Elementary School, two San Antonio food trucks had set up in Uvalde to provide free meals. El Remedio spent Wednesday passing out tacos and drinks. Operator Joshua Palacios said, “As a father, I can’t imagine the devastation you all must be feeling. Our hearts are with all of you.”
15 dead in Texas School Shooting

The number of victims continues to change and at press time, 19 children and one teacher, including the shooter’s grandmother have been confirmed as dead and 12 injured, following a mass shooting at around 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Acknowledging that this mass shooting...
At least 21 dead after Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries. The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that...
The Drive Thru Zoo is Back

Get ready for a toad-ally unique way to experience the San Antonio Zoo. This June, the San Antonio Zoo will revive its internationally acclaimed Drive Thru Zoo, which allows guests to visit the zoo’s biggest animal attractions from inside their own vehicles. For $65 per car (or $52 for members), visitors can drive past everything from big cats to black bears, all while listening to a guided audio tour that describes the animal habitats.
Uvalde Photos: Scenes of Horror, Heartache & Helping Hands at TX School Shooting

At least 18 children and numerous adults are dead following one of America’s deadliest school shootings Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The incident reportedly began shortly before noon and saw a rapid response from both local and federal officials who confronted the gunman. President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night and demanded action […]
Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
