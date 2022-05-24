ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Mid-South doctors on alert after Monkeypox found in US

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second potential case of Monkeypox being investigated in New York City is raising concerns the illness is spreading in the U.S.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that’s similar to smallpox.

The recent spike has doctors in the Mid-South on high alert, but they said it’s nothing to panic over.

“Monkeypox is a viral infection and it’s actually a less severe or milder cousin of smallpox,” Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist for Methodist Healthcare, said.

The illness is rarely seen outside parts of Africa. But, recently, some cases have popped up in other countries, including here in the United States.

“It is a concern right now, especially in countries like North America that are not used to seeing cases of Monkeypox,” Dr. Mazumder said.

EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

Dr. Mazumder said the virus is mainly spread by infected wild animals, like rats and monkeys, but human transmission is possible.

“It could be spread through infected lesions, body fluid and large respiratory materials like clothing and bedding,” she said.

Doctors say the virus usually starts out with flu-like symptoms, typically followed by a rash or red spots similar to the appearance of chickenpox.

“These lesions seem to be about all the same stage. They’re all blistered. They are all crusting and that kind of makes it a little different than Chickenpox,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist healthcare said.

Though there are no confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Shelby County, Dr. Threlkeld said doctors have been warned to prepare for it.

But, he said, there is some good news.

“It’s not a disease that transmits terribly easily, so we have that going for us,” he said.

Because the Monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes Smallpox, both doctors said the Smallpox vaccine can protect people from getting Monkeypox.

There also is a Monkeypox vaccine the FDA approved in 2019 that is available in limited quantities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

