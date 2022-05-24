60 Bullets Spent In NE Portland, Shooter Arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO