Portland, OR

60 Bullets Spent In NE Portland, Shooter Arrested

987thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after police say he fired dozen of bullets in Northeast Portland, climbed into the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle and sped off from officers early Tuesday morning. Officers at...

www.987thebull.com

The Oregonian

Man found fatally shot inside N. Portland home, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a home in North Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Friday morning, police said. Portland police did not identify the man, who they said was found inside a home near North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street. Officers responded about...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Shooting In Southeast Portland Too Close

An apartment in the Hazelwood Station complex in southeast Portland was shot up Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. Police said that several shots were fired into an apartment. The apartment was occupied by a woman and 4 children at the time. Residents says the violence has been a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Neighbors help Portland BBQ business owner get back on his feet after his smoker, trailer were stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members are helping a Portland man get back on his feet after his only source of income was stolen last week. James Dixon owns Dixon's Rib Pit, a mobile barbecue and catering business that's become a staple at events like "Last Thursday" and "Good In the Hood." He's lived in the same house in Northeast Portland for 22 years, and considers his neighbors to be his friends.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 138E leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
worldnewsera.com

2 children allegedly abducted from mother’s home: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother’s home Thursday evening. Investigators say nine-year-old Maryam Alshehadeh and a seven-year-old Mary Alshehadeh were taken at about 7 p.m. from a home near Campbell and Hastings streets. It’s believed Alana Ridings, 37, took the sisters. Ridings is...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Gresham shooting leaves man dead, police say

A shooting Wednesday night in Gresham left a man dead near the same intersection where another man was fatally shot a little more than a week ago, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots near Southeast Yamhill Street and 190th Avenue about 5:30 p.m. They found a man,...
GRESHAM, OR
NewsBreak
psuvanguard.com

Car theft is on the rise: are city officials helping?

Picture this scenario: you just got off work and walked down to the parking garage where you left your car this morning. When you got there, much to your dismay, your car was gone and you didn’t know what to do. In recent years, this has been a frequent problem in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Man Arrested After Taking Two Hostages On MAX Train

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 41-year-old man was arrested after police say he got onto a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect just got out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold after getting into an altercation with officers the day before.
PORTLAND, OR

