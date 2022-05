AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in a conducive environment for high based T-Storms to develop this afternoon. Storms will be capable of 1.5 inch hail and winds gusting to as high as 80 MPH. Storms initiation will be around 5Pm and will last until around 8PM this evening. A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect however until 10 PM CDT.

1 DAY AGO