Bluefield State College temporarily holds off of completing on-campus housing

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Bluefield State College halted work on their new on-campus student housing.

The college completed the first phase of its Heritage Village dorms which will be situated on campus.

According to President Robin Capehart, when they acquired the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center it presented the capabilities to provide more beds than their project.

Capehart said the added amenities in the old hospital is an easier fix than building from the ground up.

“We have a cafeteria that we opened, providing a consistent meal service for the first time in years. Once again, housing for the first time since 1968. So, all of that developed in the last year and it’s really been an incredible year,” President Capehart said.

Capehart added they plan to resume construction on Heritage Village in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.