El Dorado County, CA

The betrayal of justice for deputy Ishmael

By Letters to the Editor
Mountain Democrat
 5 days ago

While the El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson is correct in his analysis of why the sentencing did not fit the crime, it is important to understand how structurally defective California’s system of justice is, how long it has been broken and who the actors are who put this failed...

www.mtdemocrat.com

CBS Sacramento

‘He Had To Watch… As This Monster Did What He Did’: Sacramento Family Of Texas Shooting Survivor Speaks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In Sacramento, family members who live nearly two thousand miles from cousins, aunts, uncles, and parents near Uvalde, Texas feel helpless. They watch videos and interviews in the community, “where you grow up and you know people by their last names.” The close-knit small town of a little more than 15,000 people is in mourning. It became the site of the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a classroom. His motive is not clear, according to authorities. More than two dozen students were trapped inside the classroom with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Cemetery tax sent to the grave

A ballot measure that, if approved, would have implemented a $9 per parcel tax for El Dorado County cemetery maintenance, improvements and preservation will not make its way into the November 2022 election. Emphasis on other ballot measures and potential struggles to find support motivated the county Board of Supervisors...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire Chief Gary Loesch fired by City of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired from the department Thursday afternoon. FOX40 first learned of his firing from a source on Thursday night later confirmed the information with Loesch himself. In an interview with FOX40, Loesch said he was fired around 4 p.m. Thursday by Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan. […]
El Dorado County, CA
SFGate

Authorities: 13 wells leaked methane near California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Crews have sealed 13 oil wells in California’s San Joaquin Valley that leaked methane, some reportedly at levels that risk an explosion, a state official said Friday. “The wellheads have been repaired," and there were no readings of methane emissions in a nearby neighborhood,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS 8

Woman sentenced for assaulting Southwest flight attendant

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 News reporter Ariana Cohen was inside the courtroom as Vyvianna Quinonez, the woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, read a letter to the judge expressing remorse and apologizing to the victim. The Quinonez family was also in the courtroom...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KABC

Newsom speeding up 12 gun control bills that he calls ‘sensible’.

(Sacramento, CA) — The state of California is fast-tracking 12 gun bills in the wake of the Texas shooting. Governor Gavin Newsom, of course, calls them “sensible.” One bill modeled after the Texas abortion law would allow private citizens to sue firearm manufacturers and distributors. Another bill would require school officials to investigate any threats of a mass shooting and report them to law enforcement. In announcing the plan to move the gun bills, Newsom referenced several high-profile California shootings, including Poway, San Bernardino and the 1989 Stockton shooting at Cleveland Elementary school. Legislative leaders say the same approach to gun laws — which has clearly not stopped gun crimes–needs to be taken by leaders in Washington, D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at California school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

