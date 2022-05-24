Grow For It! Container gardening

PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) – More animals have been rescued from a Pleasant Grove property that was already raided by authorities earlier this week.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with animal services and code enforcement agents, served a search and seizure warrant at a 3400 block of Sankey Road property on Tuesday. Dozens of animals – including dogs, horses, cats and exotic birds – were seized.
Deputies say the raid came after several attempts to address issues at the property.
Later in the week, authorities served a second warrant at the property due to logistical constraints that hampered them from taking in some of the animals.
A total of 64 animals have now been seized from the property by authorities. The animals include 18 horses, 8 geese, 7 dogs, 7 alpacas, 5 peacocks, 5 exotic birds, 4 sheep, 2 pigs, 2 brahma bulls, 1 longhorn bull, 1 rooster, 1 camel and 1 ostrich.
Two Pleasant Grove residents were arrested after the warrant was served: 51-old Chad Damon Dunivan and 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Duivan. Both are facing several felony charges, including animal abuse.
The animals are now in the care of the Sutter Animal Services Authority.
Investigators say more criminal charges are possible.
