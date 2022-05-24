ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Grow For It! Container gardening

By Master Gardeners
Mountain Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do people want to grow outdoor plants in containers? Maybe because container gardening is a wonderful way to grow plants when a traditional garden is not possible due to lot size, poor soil quality, challenging natural features such as steep hills or possibly heavily forested property. Almost anything grown in...

Mountain Democrat

Poem of the Month: ‘Drawing Water’

Tim Fulton attended Gold Oak Elementary School and graduated from El Dorado High School. He graduated with a master’s degree in English from California State University, Sacramento in 1993. Tim married Gail in 1983 and has three daughters and eight grandkids. On the staff at Green Valley Community Church since 1994, he loves living in El Dorado County and going on walks with his grandkids.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Pups to strut their stuff at the fairgrounds

Hangtown Kennel Club will host its 58th and 59th licensed all-breed American Kennel Club competition dog shows at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, May 28-30. These shows will include conformation (the pretty part), obedience and rally (the performance part) and barn hunt (the action part). Judges for these events come from all over the United States. Health screening clinics — heart, eyes and hearing — are offered to participants. Guests can participate in a dog show tour to learn more. Check for times at the announcer’s table.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Bruce Noble

Bruce Harrison Noble passed away on Monday, May 16 at the age of 62. Born in the Bay area, Bruce was a talented woodworker and aircraft mechanic. Bruce and his wife moved to Placerville in 1997 where he built their custom home and started his successful business, Sierra Greenhouse. Bruce enjoyed hiking, boating, wake boarding, snowboarding and gardening. He was truly an amazing human being. Bruce is survived by his wife, Jo, of almost 25 years; his daughter Teele; parents Ann and Phillip; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Jennifer; in-laws, nieces, nephews and several cousins.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Warby Parker Comes to Roseville!

Warby Parker, the disruptive eyewear brand, is opening a new location at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Saturday, May 28. The store will be Warby Parker’s 25th in California and second in the Sacramento region. (The first is at the Ice Blocks on R Street.) The location will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Magic of the county fair returns to Placerville

The community has missed the biggest party in El Dorado County for two years, the 2020 fair canceled due to COVID and the 2021 fair canceled because the fire camp for the Caldor Fire was housed at the fairgrounds. Across the country, fairgoers are coming out in record numbers and fair organizers expect nothing less for this year’s “The Magic Is Back” themed fair, June 16-19 (Father’s Day weekend) at the El Dorado County Fair & Event Center in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Sacramento Magazine

33rd Street Bistro Is Now a Food Truck

33rd Street Bistro, the once-iconic, now-defunct East Sac restaurant fondly remembered for its Chop Chop salad and Puget Sound sandwich, is planning a comeback of sorts after closing more than two years ago. Starting next week, it will be resurrected as Bistro 33 on the Go, a food truck serving a whittled-down menu of the restaurant’s most popular sandwiches and salads.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Koi Bistro Holds Grand Opening

Koi Bistro in midtown held a grand opening event on Saturday May 21, 2022. The event was attended by Mayor of Elk Grove Bobbie Singh-Allen, Vice-Mayor Darren Suen, City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, the President of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, and Miss Teen Vietnam Sacramento. Koi Bistro serves Japanese...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Water supplies improve

With April showers and the first half of May being mild, Operations Manager Dan Corcoran told the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors May 23 the “overall water supply conditions improved.”. He added that the district was “well positioned to meet 2022 customers’ demands,” but was preparing for...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think It’s Time To Shut It Down’: Lodi Homeowners Fed Up With Massive House Parties

LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down. People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far. No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop. The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from...
LODI, CA
Thrillist

Yosemite Bound? Detour to This Classic California Town Serving Up Retro Charm

Traveling between Fresno and Modesto isn't exactly glamorous. It's nowhere near the ocean and at least 100 miles from wine country—but Merced is slowly starting to stake a claim as a California travel destination that deserves to be on your radar. The city is around an hour's drive to Yosemite's nearest entrance, which—considering the proximity and simultaneous distance—is why Merced’s slogan asks, "Why don't you stay awhile?" And there’s good reason to.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
Mountain Democrat

Laura Lehman

Laura Lehman, 89, of Cool, Calif., passed away May 10. A private family gravesite ceremony will be on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be June 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Canyon View Community Center, Sierra Room, 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. Laura...
COOL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Camel, Exotic Birds Among Animals Rescued From Sutter County Property; 2 People Suspected Of Animal Abuse

PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) – More animals have been rescued from a Pleasant Grove property that was already raided by authorities earlier this week. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with animal services and code enforcement agents, served a search and seizure warrant at a 3400 block of Sankey Road property on Tuesday. Dozens of animals – including dogs, horses, cats and exotic birds – were seized. Deputies say the raid came after several attempts to address issues at the property. Later in the week, authorities served a second warrant at the property due to logistical constraints that hampered them from taking in some of the animals. A total of 64 animals have now been seized from the property by authorities. The animals include 18 horses, 8 geese, 7 dogs, 7 alpacas, 5 peacocks, 5 exotic birds, 4 sheep, 2 pigs, 2 brahma bulls, 1 longhorn bull, 1 rooster, 1 camel and 1 ostrich. Two Pleasant Grove residents were arrested after the warrant was served: 51-old Chad Damon Dunivan and 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Duivan. Both are facing several felony charges, including animal abuse. The animals are now in the care of the Sutter Animal Services Authority. Investigators say more criminal charges are possible.  
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dolores Tingley

Dolores (Dixie) Mae Tingley, lived a full, happy, giving life. A long-time resident of Shingle Springs, she passed away May 3 surrounded by family. Dixie was born in St. Cloud, Minn., on Dec. 28, 1933 to Harold and Marie Hauck. She studied nursing at Northwestern Hospital in St. Cloud and received her registered nursing degree.
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink Around Sonora, California

Sonora, established in 1848 by miners emigrating from Mexico’s Sonora state, soon hosted Gold Rush immigrants from all over the world. The town remains a regional gateway — it’s an hour from both Yosemite National Park and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Columbia State Historic Park is minutes away — and Sonora’s food scene reflects its history as an Alta California crossroads.
SONORA, CA

