Grow For It! Container gardening

PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) – More animals have been rescued from a Pleasant Grove property that was already raided by authorities earlier this week. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with animal services and code enforcement agents, served a search and seizure warrant at a 3400 block of Sankey Road property on Tuesday. Dozens of animals – including dogs, horses, cats and exotic birds – were seized. Deputies say the raid came after several attempts to address issues at the property. Later in the week, authorities served a second warrant at the property due to logistical constraints that hampered them from taking in some of the animals. A total of 64 animals have now been seized from the property by authorities. The animals include 18 horses, 8 geese, 7 dogs, 7 alpacas, 5 peacocks, 5 exotic birds, 4 sheep, 2 pigs, 2 brahma bulls, 1 longhorn bull, 1 rooster, 1 camel and 1 ostrich. Two Pleasant Grove residents were arrested after the warrant was served: 51-old Chad Damon Dunivan and 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Duivan. Both are facing several felony charges, including animal abuse. The animals are now in the care of the Sutter Animal Services Authority. Investigators say more criminal charges are possible.

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO