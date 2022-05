San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received $147,000 to assist over 250 qualified water customers who faced financial hardships during COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic made it harder for many Californians to pay their bills due to job loss and other hardships. CCWD officials added, “Water agencies generally don’t have the ability to provide direct relief from water and sewer rates, but a unique opportunity was available in this case for those in our communities who have faced financial hardships through this difficult time.”

