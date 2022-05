Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida appellate court ruled Friday that a trial judge abused his authority in ordering state government to retain a Black-access congressional district in North Florida before holding a full trial on whether the state’s Fair District amendment required doing so. The 20-page opinion (docket here) from the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee […] The post New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO