Man charged in April 24 shooting at Apex Apartments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in an April 24 shooting that left a man dead at the troubled Apex Apartments.

Danyele Daniels faces charges a murder charge and also an attempted murder charge. A woman was also shot. Police said the male victim was 46 years old and the woman was 25.

Danyele Daniels. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on April 24 in the 900 block of East Twain Ave. and found the man and the woman with gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The I-Team has reported recently that the owners of the Apex Apartments have taken federal funds as crime at the complex has made the apartments unsafe. There have been four murders and 67 arrests at the complex in the past year.

The shooting followed an argument, according to Metro police.

The investigation into the shooting led police to arrest Daniels on Monday near the 600 block of Royal Crest Circle. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Daniels is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a May 31 court hearing. Jail records also indicate he is being held on a bench warrant for domestic battery.

