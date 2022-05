The MOST kind hearted person in the world. A hard working person that wasn’t happy unless he was fixing or doing handyman work and volunteering. Probably made the most money of any on his long time paper route. He scaled radio towers hundreds of feet above the ground. Then he worked and retired from the Buckeye School District. He loved karate and swimming as well as camping and fishing. He loved his neighborhood as he enjoyed decorating his home for Christmas and now it’s a must see street during the holidays. He is survived by wife Cindy; daughter Merlita; brothers Alex and Kenneth; sister Jennifer plus all his nieces and nephews. Memorial will be Sunday May 29 at 11 a.m. at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery 3004 Alexandrite Drive, Rescue.

RESCUE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO