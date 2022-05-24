New Public Camping Grounds to Open Up in June at Brown County Reforestation Camp

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”

DE PERE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO