ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

New Public Camping Grounds to Open Up in June at Brown County Reforestation Camp

By Rob Sussman
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUAMICO, WI (WTAQ) — A new public camping ground is opening next month at the Brown County Reforestation Camp. Parks Director Matt Kriese says the camp will bring a major...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Fire Forces De Pere Residents To Find A New Place To Live

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced after a structure fire Thursday night in De Pere. De Pere Fire Rescue was called around 9:00 p.m. to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a fire at a single-story residence. Upon arrival, they found moderate smoke inside the...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

COVID Transmission Waning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 spread is shrinking heading into the Memorial Day weekend. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Friday shows 10 counties in the “high” category, down from 18 a week earlier. Marinette County,...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

After Two Years Away, Celebrate De Pere Returns in Force

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Suamico, WI
94.3 Jack FM

JBS Foods to Develop Infectious Disease Plan, Two Years After COVID Outbreak

GREELY, CO (WTAQ-WLUK) — JBS Foods USA has agreed to develop and implement an infectious disease preparedness plan two years after deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of their facilities including the one in Green Bay. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says JBS will bring in third-party...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

State Softball Tourney rolls on

Regional champions were determined in the WIAA Girls State Softball tournament Thursday but several regional finals had games postponed by rain that will be played Friday. In Division 1, top seeded Kaukauna defeated Kimberly 7-0 to advance to next week’s sectional semifinals where they will face 5th seeded Ashwaubenon, a 10-0 winner over Appleton North. In the other half of the bracket is second seeded Hortonville, a 13-3 winner over West De Pere. The Polar Bears will face Green Bay Preble which advanced with an 11-1 victory over Pulaski.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy