Police: Woman suspects someone tried to set her gas tank on fire

A woman told police she believes someone attempted to light her vehicle’s gas tank on fire Monday, according to a police report.

At about 6:42 p.m., a woman called police saying she found a previously lit piece of paper sticking out of her gas tank.

She said she got home about an hour prior and didn’t notice any issues with the vehicle; however, her husband said he noticed a rolled-up piece of paper in the tank. The paper had seared edges, as if it had been lit, according to the report.

The woman said she believed the fire went out before igniting the tank. There was no damage to the vehicle, the report stated.

Police referred the arson incident to the Denton Fire Department for further investigation.

Other reports

500 block of Maddox Street — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Monday after his neighbor suspected he broke the windows of her home and vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a burglary in progress. The caller said the front windows of her house were broken. The woman also reported someone broke the windows of her vehicle last week, according to the report.

Police arrived and determined there was not a burglary in progress but found the home damaged. There was a large piece of wood sticking through the front window, as well as a break in another window, according to the report.

However, the door was secure and the breaks to the windows were not large enough for a person to gain entry, the report stated.

The woman said, around the time her vehicle was broken into, she saw her neighbor walking around. She said he might be involved in the damage to her home, according to the report.

Police spoke to the man who denied breaking into the home, according to the report. While police were investigating, they discovered the man had an active arrest warrant.

Police arrested the man and transported him to the city jail. The damage to the home is still under investigation.

2800 block of West University Drive — A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday after he stole a hoverboard from Walmart and hid out in the El Pollo Loco bathroom, according to a police report.

At about 1:18 p.m., police responded to a call from a Walmart employee who said they followed a shoplifter into the restaurant.

Walmart employees said the man paid for only some of his items at checkout and walked out of the store. They pursued him and were able to recover most of the stolen items, but he walked off with a hoverboard and a deluxe baby bather, according to the report.

Police found the man in the restaurant’s bathroom and recovered the items still in the boxes. In total, the stolen merchandise cost about $686 before tax.

The employees said they wanted to press charges. The man was arrested and charged with theft property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.