My Hero Academia Theory Calls Out the War's Worst Villain Yet

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA My Hero Academia theory is dipping into literary history for a theory about one of the series' worst villains, who is about to take the spotlight – and possibly do some horrific things to heroes we love! My Hero Academia Chapter 353 takes a look at the Final War Arc...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Spider-Man's Take on All Might

My Hero Academia has more heroes under its umbrella than fans can count, but there are some who've transcended the manga to tackle the superhero genre as a whole. Guys like All Might have found respect with readers the world over, and the Symbol of Peace continues to gain more respect by the day. The hero embodies some of the traits found in iconic Marvel and DC pros. And now, a viral cosplay has gone live that brings Spider-Man and All Might together as one.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Inks One of the Manga's Angstiest Scenes

My Hero Academia may deal with a lot of battles like any shonen, but it like to play with emotions just as much. From the funny to the fluffy, the superhero series does it all. Of course, this also means the story can get angsty, and one of the manga's assistants just brought the pain with their latest sketch of Izuku.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Koichi Should Appear In The Main Series

My Hero Academia is getting ready to bring the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off prequel series to an end with its next chapter, and as Koichi Haimawari heads into the sunset he needs to make an appearance in the main series! One of the main draws from the spin-off series was the confirmation that it takes place years before the events of the main series, and fans have seen this result in the cameos and appearances of major names from the original series at their peak power like All Might, Endeavor, and more. So why shouldn't it work the other way around?
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Teases the Film's Secret Character

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the cusp of its release, and as you can imagine, fans are getting hyped for it. After all, the movie has teased fans for over a year now, and its focus on Gohan has prompted all sorts of fan theories. Those rumors have only grown in recent weeks, and now, a new film promo has fans convinced their theories are on the right track.
ComicBook

Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
epicstream.com

New She-Hulk Leak Reveals An Appearance from Unusual Marvel Villain

Recently, Marvel and Disney+ finally released the highly-anticipated trailer for the upcoming MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which will introduce Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters' transformation into the titular hero in the MCU. While most of the plot details are under wraps, we do know that it will feature appearances of several Marvel characters due to the show's legal procedural format.
epicstream.com

The 12 Worst Anime of All Time

We all want the best for ourselves. Even in anime, we're always looking for new shows to watch. When a new anime season starts, we're all looking for the best and worst of it. If you're looking for the best anime of all time, chances are you're also looking for the worst anime of all time to avoid!
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Artists Celebrates 'Vigilantes' Finale with New Art

My Hero Academia is hard at work on its final act, and these days, the manga is all fans can talk about. Not only is creator Kohei Horikoshi bringing top-notch action to the main series, but the manga's prequel just reached its end. Now, the My Hero Academia family is paying tribute to the series, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is living for the attention.
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Shares Cool New Art

Sword Art Online Progressive's first movie is getting ready for its first home media release overseas, and has released some cool new art to celebrate! The Sword Art Online franchise will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year, and it has plenty of projects planned for the pipeline. Not only did it successfully continue from the TV anime with a brand new feature film, but it's preparing to continue these releases with a new movie scheduled to hit theaters throughout Japan later this year as well. So there's quite a lot to celebrate for fans of the franchise overall.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Sets Up Gigantomachia's Horrifying Return

My Hero Academia isn't shy with its villains, and that has become clear with its final act. If you did not know, All For One has recruited Japan's worst to his cause, and the manga's current act is dealing with them on the frontlines of war. And now, the series has opened the door for the worst of the worst to return courtesy of Gigantomachia.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Akira Toriyama Discuses His Favorite Character

Over the years, the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball has introduced us to plenty of characters, with the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, set to reveal quite a few more new figures as the Red Ribbon Army is set to return with some new killer androids at its disposal. Prior to the next film in the Shonen franchise hitting theaters in Japan next month, creator Akira Toriyama shared who he considers to be his favorite character and how that affected his creation of this new story in the world of the Z-Fighters.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Unleashes One of Tartarus' Worst Criminals

My Hero Academia has more villains under thumb now than ever before. The manga's final act ushered in dozens of baddies, after all, and our heroes are now trying to take them down during a big war. Following Dabi's big battle, it seems another one of Tartarus' villains is ready to make his debut, and this poisonous pest might be one of the manga's most ominous baddies yet.
ComicBook

Fierce Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Hiei Back to the Spotlight

Yu Yu Hakusho has one of the most memorable central cast of characters in all action anime and manga, and now one awesome cosplay has shared a fierce new look at Hiei! While fans of Yoshihiro Togashi's works are still holding out hope that the creator returns for more Hunter x Hunter someday, there are just as many fans who still are very fond of his first major work. Yu Yu Hakusho. This series helped to establish some of the major action anime and manga techniques we see in action to this day, and it's hard to deny how appealing it still is to this day.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' Last Chapter Has Landed: Read

The day has finally arrived for the grand finale of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and fans are saying their goodbyes to the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster to name a few. The spin-off series to the main story of Class 1-A and the heroes of UA Academy has yet to receive its own anime adaptation but that hasn't stopped it from telling stories that have become essential to the work of Kohei Horikoshi.
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Hypes Rebecca's New Gear in Latest Sketch

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has given Elsie Crimson a cool new makeover with some special new art shared with fans on Twitter! Hiro Mashima has a ton of fans and supporters thanks to his previous work with Rave Master and Fairy Tail, but his newest serialization has its own lion's share of the fans too. As Edens Zero gets closer and closer to the 200-chapter milestone in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans have seen the titular crew getting into all kinds of fights and adventures over the course of the series so far.
