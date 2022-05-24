ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lipid metabolism dysfunction induced by age-dependent DNA methylation accelerates aging

By Xin Li
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 162 (2022) Cite this article. Epigenetic alterations and metabolic dysfunction are two hallmarks of aging. However, the mechanism of how their interaction regulates aging, particularly in mammals, remains largely unknown. Here we show ELOVL fatty acid elongase 2 (Elovl2), a gene whose...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Can ultrasonic biometric indices with optimal cut-offs be a potential screening tool for primary angle closure disease? A case-control study

Despite a significant disease burden and potential to cause blindness, primary angle closure disease (PACD) does not have a population-based screening programme. Biometric indices using ultrasound A-scan is a potential tool for glaucoma case-detection. Given that genetic and environmental factors influence these parameters and paucity of data on their discrimination thresholds in Indian populace, we conducted a matched case-control study to determine the biometric indices and their discrimination thresholds associated with PACD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Depression history modulates effects of subthalamic nucleus topography on neuropsychological outcomes of deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease

Patients with psychiatric symptoms, such as depression, anxiety, and visual hallucinations, may be at increased risk for adverse effects following deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus for Parkinson's disease, but there have been relatively few studies of associations between locations of chronic stimulation and neuropsychological outcomes. We sought to determine whether psychiatric history modulates associations between stimulation location within the subthalamic nucleus and postoperative affective and cognitive changes. We retrospectively identified 42 patients with Parkinson's disease who received bilateral subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation and who completed both pre- and postoperative neuropsychological testing. Active stimulation contacts were localized in MNI space using Lead-DBS software. Linear discriminant analysis identified vectors maximizing variance in postoperative neuropsychological changes, and Pearson's correlations were used to assess for linear relationships. Stimulation location was associated with postoperative change for only 3 of the 18 neuropsychological measures. Variation along the superioinferior (z) axis was most influential. Constraining the analysis to patients with a history of depression revealed 10 measures significantly associated with active contact location, primarily related to location along the anterioposterior (y) axis and with worse outcomes associated with more anterior stimulation. Analysis of patients with a history of anxiety revealed 5 measures with location-associated changes without a predominant axis. History of visual hallucinations was not associated with significant findings. Our results suggest that a history of depression may influence the relationship between active contact location and neuropsychological outcomes following subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. These patients may be more sensitive to off-target (nonmotor) stimulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to: HultstrÃ¶m et al., Genetic determinants of mannose-binding lectin activity predispose to thromboembolic complications in critical COVID-19. Mannose-binding lectin genetics in COVID-19

Replying to M. HultstrÃ¶m et al. Nature Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41590-022-01227-w (2022) Prompted by our report on the role of mannose-binding lectin (MBL) in resistance to COVID-19 (ref. 1), HultstrÃ¶m and colleagues2 conducted a genetic and biochemical analysis of this fluid-phase pattern recognition molecule in 426 patients of the SweCovid Swedish initiative and in data extracted from summary statistics of the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative (HGI)3. Our study had reported that MBL binds to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein from variants of concern and inhibits the virus, and that genetic variants mapping in the MBL gene (MBL2) region predispose to severe COVID-19 (ref. 1). In apparent contrast to our genetic study, HultstrÃ¶m and colleagues did not find a significant association between MBL2 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and hospitalization or intensive care admission due to COVID-19 (data extracted from summary statistics of the COVID-19 HGI3). They found that MBL2 haplotypes, composed of functional variants mapping within the gene (alleles named C, B, D, X/Y and L/H, according to the legacy nomenclature4) had a dual, U-type, impact on the risk for thrombotic complications in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Methylation#Aging Brain#Dna Synthesis#Accelerated Aging#Elovl2#Rpe#Ai#Introduction Aging
Nature.com

Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ghrelin's effects on growth hormone release: to pulse or not to pulse?

Following the discovery in 1999 of ghrelin, the endogenous ligand for the growth hormone secretagogue (GHS) receptor (GHSR-1A)), there was much expectation that ghrelin would be found to have a role in the neuroendocrine regulatory network governing pulsatile GH secretion, with beneficial (GH-mediated) effects on bone and metabolism. Many studies had described the powerful effects of synthetic GHS (that is, ghrelin mimetics) in driving a GH response, including amplification of the response induced by GH-releasing hormone (GHRH).
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
Nature.com

Cell death regulation by MAMs: from molecular mechanisms to therapeutic implications in cardiovascular diseases

The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and mitochondria are interconnected intracellular organelles with vital roles in the regulation of cell signaling and function. While the ER participates in a number of biological processes including lipid biosynthesis, Ca2+ storage and protein folding and processing, mitochondria are highly dynamic organelles governing ATP synthesis, free radical production, innate immunity and apoptosis. Interplay between the ER and mitochondria plays a crucial role in regulating energy metabolism and cell fate control under stress. The mitochondria-associated membranes (MAMs) denote physical contact sites between ER and mitochondria that mediate bidirectional communications between the two organelles. Although Ca2+ transport from ER to mitochondria is vital for mitochondrial homeostasis and energy metabolism, unrestrained Ca2+ transfer may result in mitochondrial Ca2+ overload, mitochondrial damage and cell death. Here we summarize the roles of MAMs in cell physiology and its impact in pathological conditions with a focus on cardiovascular disease. The possibility of manipulating ER-mitochondria contacts as potential therapeutic approaches is also discussed.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay: an emerging modulator of malignancy

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay (NMD) is a highly conserved RNA turnover pathway that selectively degrades RNAs harbouring truncating mutations that prematurely terminate translation, including nonsense, frameshift and some splice-site mutations. Recent studies show that NMD shapes the mutational landscape of tumours by selecting for mutations that tend to downregulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes but not oncogenes. This suggests that NMD can benefit tumours, a notion further supported by the finding that mRNAs encoding immunogenic neoantigen peptides are typically targeted for decay by NMD. Together, this raises the possibility that NMD-inhibitory therapy could be of therapeutic benefit against many tumour types, including those with a high load of neoantigen-generating mutations. Complicating this scenario is the evidence that NMD can also be detrimental for many tumour types, and consequently tumours often have perturbed NMD. NMD may suppress tumour generation and progression by degrading subsets of specific normal mRNAs, including those encoding stress-response proteins, signalling factors and other proteins beneficial for tumours, as well as pro-tumour non-coding RNAs. Together, these findings suggest that NMD-modulatory therapy has the potential to provide widespread therapeutic benefit against diverse tumour types. However, whether NMD should be stimulated or repressed requires careful analysis of the tumour to be treated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonal evolution after treatment pressure in multiple myeloma: heterogenous genomic aberrations and transcriptomic convergence

We investigated genomic and transcriptomic changes in paired tumor samples of 29 in-house multiple myeloma (MM) patients and 28 patients from the MMRF CoMMpass study before and after treatment. A change in clonal composition was found in 46/57 (82%) of patients, and single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) increased from median 67 to 86. The highest increase in prevalence of genetic aberrations was found in RAS genes (60% to 72%), amp1q21 (18% to 35%), and TP53 (9% to 18%). The SBS-MM1 mutation signature was detected both in patients receiving high and low dose melphalan. A total of 2589 genes were differentially expressed between early and late samples (FDR"‰<"‰0.05). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed increased expression of E2F, MYC, and glycolysis pathways and a decreased expression in TNF-NFkB and TGFbeta pathways in late compared to early stage. Single sample GSEA (ssGSEA) scores of differentially expressed pathways revealed that these changes were most evident in end-stage disease. Increased expression of several potentially targetable genes was found at late disease stages, including cancer-testis antigens, XPO1 and ABC transporters. Our study demonstrates a transcriptomic convergence of pathways supporting increased proliferation and metabolism during disease progression in MM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Delayed platelet recovery and mortality after allogeneic stem cell transplantation in children

All data generated or analyzed during this study are included in this published article [and itsÂ Supplementary Information files]. Yamazaki R, Kuwana M, Mori T, Okazaki Y, Kawakami Y, Ikeda Y, et al. Prolonged thrombocytopenia after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: associations with impaired platelet production and increased platelet turnover. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2006;38:377"“84.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

High sensitivity refractive index sensing using zone plate metasurfaces with a conical phase profile

In this paper, we showed how a bulky Axicon lens can be transformed to a compact binary zone plate with conical phase profile. We built three zone plates made of three different materials and designed each zone plate to be used in high sensitivity refractive index sensing. This work is complementary to another work we have done before in which we showed mathematically how maximum sensitivity can be achieved in case of using an Axicon lens in sensing. The zone plates are designed to generate a Bessel"“Gauss beam at the wavelength of 3.3 microns at which the absorption of methane gas is maximum leading to a maximum change in the refractive index. The generated intensity in the output is very sensitive to any slight change in the refractive index of the surrounding medium. Therefore, if an optical detector is positioned at the point of maximum change in the intensity with refractive index, we can easily measure the change in refractive index and hence the percentage of the gas with very high sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host genetic basis of COVID-19: from methodologies to genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is having a massive impact on public health, societies, and economies worldwide. Despite the ongoing vaccination program, treating COVID-19 remains a high priority; thus, a better understanding of the disease is urgently needed. Initially, susceptibility was associated with age, sex, and other prior existing comorbidities. However, as these conditions alone could not explain the highly variable clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the attention was shifted toward the identification of the genetic basis of COVID-19. Thanks to international collaborations like The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative, it became possible the elucidation of numerous genetic markers that are not only likely to help in explaining the varied clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients but can also guide the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Within this framework, this review delineates GWAS and Burden test as traditional methodologies employed so far for the discovery of the human genetic basis of COVID-19, with particular attention to recently emerged predictive models such as the post-Mendelian model. A summary table with the main genome-wide significant genomic loci is provided. Besides, various common and rare variants identified in genes like TLR7, CFTR, ACE2, TMPRSS2, TLR3, and SELP are further described in detail to illustrate their association with disease severity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Master microRNA-222 regulates cardiac microRNA maturation and triggers Tetralogy of Fallot

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 165 (2022) Cite this article. Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) is the most common complex congenital heart disease. Besides gene mutations and copy number variants, altered protein function induced by post-transcriptional or translational regulation also contributes to the onset of TOF.1 MiRNAs are short noncoding RNAs that bind to the 3'-UTR of target mRNAs to repress protein production. However, the causal link between miRNAs and TOF and the underlying mechanism has not been established.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Sealing the alveolus during ARP

Martins J R, Wagner T P, Vallim A C et al. Comparison of the efficacy of different techniques to seal the alveolus during alveolar ridge preservation: Meta-regression and network meta-analysis. J Clin Periodontol 2022; DOI: 10.1111/jcpe.13628. Online ahead of print. Flap advancement and open healing with barrier are efficacious techniques...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy