Lipid metabolism dysfunction induced by age-dependent DNA methylation accelerates aging

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is having a massive impact on public health, societies, and economies worldwide. Despite the ongoing vaccination program, treating COVID-19 remains a high priority; thus, a better understanding of the disease is urgently needed. Initially, susceptibility was associated with age, sex, and other prior existing comorbidities. However, as these conditions alone could not explain the highly variable clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the attention was shifted toward the identification of the genetic basis of COVID-19. Thanks to international collaborations like The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative, it became possible the elucidation of numerous genetic markers that are not only likely to help in explaining the varied clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients but can also guide the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Within this framework, this review delineates GWAS and Burden test as traditional methodologies employed so far for the discovery of the human genetic basis of COVID-19, with particular attention to recently emerged predictive models such as the post-Mendelian model. A summary table with the main genome-wide significant genomic loci is provided. Besides, various common and rare variants identified in genes like TLR7, CFTR, ACE2, TMPRSS2, TLR3, and SELP are further described in detail to illustrate their association with disease severity.
