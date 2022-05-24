Cavalry to open home schedule on Thursday at Edible Field

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD Superintendent Dr. Thyrun Hurst announced the hiring of Josh Hayes as the Trojans’ next head football coach. Hayes comes to Calvert from Parkview Christian in Waco, where he was the head football coach and athletic director for the past three years. His team made the TCAF state semifinals in 2020, the same year Parkview Christian played Calvert in week two and got shut out 46-0. Hayes said he had the opportunity to see firsthand that year how tough of a team the Trojans can be. Before coaching at Parkview Christian, Hayes was an assistant for two years at Mount Calm, and in total brings seven years of coaching six-man football to Calvert with him.

CALVERT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO