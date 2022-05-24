ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Cavalry to open home schedule on Thursday at Edible Field

By Darryl V Bruffett
KBTX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry opened up its fifth season last weekend with a 3-2 loss to Houston FC on the road last weekend. Tuesday team owner Uri Geva was at the College Station Mercedes Benz dealership {The...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Franklin softball advances to state tournament

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat Lorena 4-2 in the deciding game three of their regional final series at Getterman Stadium in Waco Saturday night. Traci Lowry’s three-run double in the 4th inning helped Franklin pull away. The Lady Lions got on the board first in the first inning with an RBI single from Kaylin Ortner. Lorena answered in the second inning with an RBI to tie things 1-1.
FRANKLIN, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett, Lee Named to PING All-Central Region Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee garnered PING All-Central Region honors, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Sunday. The honor is the second for Lee, who previously was named to the team in 2020, and the third-consecutive for Bennett. Bennett, who...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cavalry wins home opener over Houston Sur 8-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC soccer team won its home opener Thursday night with an 8-0 win over Houston Sur at Edible Field. Cavalry (1-1) set the tone early in the first half. Jordan Da Costa with an instep pass to David Imbert at the top of the 18′ line and he blast it past the Sur keeper for a 1-0 lead. Imbert would have a hat trick on the night with 3 goals.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Ethan Stevenson Scores Cavalry FC Another Victory Against Houston Sur

HOUSTON (May 28, 2022) - The Cavalry FC squared off against AC Houston Sur for the 2nd time in three days, this time the Cavalry were on the road at Spoor Field in south Houston. The Cavalry came into the match with a record of 1-1 and AC Houston Sur with a record of 0-4. The most recent matchup between the two clubs, only three days ago on Thursday, May 26 was an absolute stampede, as the Cavalry claimed a dominant 8-0 home opener victory.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies beat Alabama to advance to SEC Tournament Semifinals

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Alabama 12-8 Friday night at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the win, the Aggies move on to the tournament semifinals to face the winner of the Florida vs Alabama elimination game that will be played Saturday morning.
HOOVER, AL
KBTX.com

College Station sees lifeguard shortage for second year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It may be harder to go to a community pool this summer due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage. The American Lifeguard Association reported that the shortage could prevent about a third of the 309,000 pools across the U.S. from opening. College Station has been impacted...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Fc#Kbtx#The Brazos Valley Cavalry#Mercedes Benz
KBTX.com

SEC Tournament Run Ends in Semifinals

HOOVER, Alabama – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies lost Saturday evening’s SEC Tournament semifinal game to the Florida Gators, 9-0, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Florida scored a run in the second inning and added to the tally in seven of the next eight innings. The Aggies got...
HOOVER, AL
KBTX.com

Gym goers participate in “Murph” workout ahead of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Memorial Day approaches, many gym-goers, veterans and first responders are honoring servicemen and servicewomen with a special workout. It’s called the “Murph,” and College Station’s Sawed-Off CrossFit was one of many facilities that participated Saturday. The workout is in honor...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Calvert hires new head football coach

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD Superintendent Dr. Thyrun Hurst announced the hiring of Josh Hayes as the Trojans’ next head football coach. Hayes comes to Calvert from Parkview Christian in Waco, where he was the head football coach and athletic director for the past three years. His team made the TCAF state semifinals in 2020, the same year Parkview Christian played Calvert in week two and got shut out 46-0. Hayes said he had the opportunity to see firsthand that year how tough of a team the Trojans can be. Before coaching at Parkview Christian, Hayes was an assistant for two years at Mount Calm, and in total brings seven years of coaching six-man football to Calvert with him.
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Country artist Morgan Ashley joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday. Morgan got her start performing at her local FFA chapter’s talent show. After seeing other performers play the guitar she knew she had to learn too. Ashley’s new release “Warning Label” is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Espresso

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Espresso is our Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for May 27, 2022. Espresso is a female lab mix and is believed to be four or five years old. Espresso is very laid back and friendly. Aggieland Humane says she’s as beautiful inside as she is outside.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New water tower coming to Bryan’s west side

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower on the city’s west side. City staff gave an update at their meeting on Friday. They are currently looking at eight design options for how the 190 foot water tower...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy