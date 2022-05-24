ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Saint-Germain women's coach Didier Olle-Nicolle suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'

The Paris Saint-Germain men's team earned a massive victory this past weekend when star forward Kylian Mbappe decided to remain with the Parisians even though it was widely assumed he would sign with Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), the PSG women's team made headlines Tuesday for a much different reason.

Paris Saint-Germain women's coach Didier Olle-Nicolle was suspended Tuesday after the club was made aware of alleged undisclosed "inappropriate behavior and remarks." Reuters was unable to reach Olle-Nicolle for comment.

"These remarks and events, if confirmed, would be incompatible with Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting and human values," the club explained in a brief statement. "Paris Saint-Germain is taking this situation seriously and intends to bring to light the reported events and remarks."

PSG added about the suspension: "This is a fair and temporary measure. It will not prejudice the internal investigation that will be undertaken, nor impact the decisions that the Club may be led to take."

As noted by BBC Sport, Olle-Nicolle became PSG boss in July 2021 and recently guided the club to a victory in the French Cup final. PSG currently sit second in the league table on 53 points, five points back of leaders Lyon. Those sides are scheduled to face off on Sunday.

