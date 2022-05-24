ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman found dead in Medford recycling bin applied for restraining order weeks before her death

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

MEDFORD, Mass. — Barbara Hovey Novaes, the 61-year-old woman whose body was found in a recycling bin underneath a rear porch at her Emery Street home Monday, tried to take out a restraining order against her estranged husband earlier in the month, according to court records.

Authorities do not know how she died, or how she got there.

Barbara Novaes body was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim’s son first alerted police when he called two hours earlier, saying he couldn’t find his mother.

As authorities wait for the medical examiner ruling on how Novaes died, an application for a restraining order provides a chilling glimpse into the victim’s final weeks.

On Friday May 6th, and again on Saturday May 7th, Barbara Novaes wrote that her estranged husband put her in “fear of imminent serious physical harm.”

She filed the restraining order application on Monday May 9th.

But last Tuesday, May 17th, she requested to withdraw it.

Barbara’s body was found six days later.

In the restraining order application, Novaes complained that her husband would not accept the fact that she was filing for divorce.

She said at 5:00 p.m. on May 6th, he showed up at the house after he was drinking, and he got emotional.

She threatened to call police.

After an argument with his son, the complaint says, the estranged husband left the house at 11:30 p.m. and Barbara Hovey Novaes locked herself in her bedroom.

But at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, she wrote that he was back inside the house, at her locked bedroom door trying to unlock it.

Eventually, Novaes wrote, she convinced her husband to leave before the police arrived.

Later, she had the locks changed, but by noon, her estranged husband was trying to get back in the house, promising he wouldn’t hurt her.

This was not the first time police were called to the house.

According to police logs, on November 16, 2021, police were called twice for reports of suicidal threats.

On April 21st of this year, they responded to a disturbance at the house.

And they were back on May 7th, for the incident described in the restraining order application.

The restraining order was never issued because neither Barbara Hovey Novaes nor her husband showed up in court for hearing.

It is not known if the restraining order application had anything to do with Barbara Hovey Novaes’ death, but the victim wrote the words contained in the application. And it is likely the application and the affidavit are part of this on going investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC5o1_0fpAd1xw00
Police were back at 21 Emery Street in Medford on Tuesday morning.

Novaes was reported missing by her adult son, who was living with her at her Emery Street home. He told police he had not seen his mother since the previous afternoon and thought she had gone to get her nails done.

An officer found Novaes’s body in a recycling bin under the porch around 8:30 a.m. Monday, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Authorities do not know how she died, or how she got there.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on Novaes’s body, Ryan said, but investigators are treating her death as suspicious.

[ PREVIOUS REPORT: Police investigating after Medford woman found dead in recycling bin under her porch ]

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to call Medford Police at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#Restraining Order#Recycling Bin#Violent Crime#Ro#Bob Ward Boston
whdh.com

Police investigating Lynn shooting that left one hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lynn that left one individual hospitalized with life threatening injuries on Friday Night. Authorities responded to the area of Western Ave shortly before midnight. Officers could be seen taping off the area early Saturday morning. This is a developing story;...
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts woman indicted in death of 2-month-old son

A Massachusetts woman was indicted this week in connection with the death of her two-month-old son last summer, with authorities saying she failed to take reasonable steps to get the infant medical treatment. A Plymouth County grand jury returned the indictment for Tara Chevalier on Friday, charging the 39-year-old Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence House Riddled With Bullets in Shooting Overnight

Providence Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found following a shooting outside a house in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, multiple bullet holes could be seen in the home’s porch, and a bullet was located in the dining room of the residence. Police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Shot 4 times, victim in possible love triangle March shooting drove self to hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – A love triangle could be at the heart of a shooting in March in which a 23-year-old man was shot four times at his home on Chestnut Street. Accused shooter Eduardo Vazquez, 19, of 91 Foster St., Lawrence, Mass., pleaded not guilty Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Amid Probe Into Medford Woman's Death, Records Shed New Light on Her Life

As the police investigation into what authorities have called the suspicious death of a mother in Medford, Massachusetts, continued Tuesday, court records shed new light on the victim's life. Sixty-one-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was first reported missing by her son around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Her body was later found in...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. Troopers stop driver going 121 mph

NEW LONDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was stopped by New Hampshire State Police for going 56 mph over the posted speed limit. The stop took place around 4:40 p.m., Friday, in the northbound lane of I-89 in New London, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers were conducting...
NEW LONDON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy