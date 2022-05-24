Racine police officer who fatally shot armed man following chase, suspect ID’d

RACINE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the man fatally shot by a Racine police officer last week, as well as the officer who pulled the trigger.

On Tuesday, the justice department’s Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Zachary Brenner, a Racine police officer with four years of law enforcement experience.

Brenner fatally shot 37-year-old Da’shontay King following a foot chase that stemmed from a traffic stop.

Officials said Brenner tried to stop King, who was in a vehicle that was the subject of a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm, just after 1 p.m. Friday. King reportedly didn’t stop and led Brenner on a short chase before running away.

During the chase, Brenner saw King had a handgun, at which time he shot King. King died at an area hospital.

The shooting was caught on body-worn camera, officials said. Officers found a gun at the scene.

RELATED: DOJ: Racine police officer fatally shoots man armed with handgun; DCI investigating

Brenner was put on administrative leave after the shooting per the Racine Police Department’s policy.

A news release from the justice department Tuesday evening did not specify how many times Brenner may have shot King or whether King had pointed his gun at Brenner.

The DCI is still investigating the shooting and will forward its investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when complete.

In a statement Friday, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said officers “have been executing search warrants on identified vehicles and persons” in part to address an increase in gun violence in the city.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.