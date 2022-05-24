ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tenderloin Linkage Center Gets Approved for Six More Months, But Don’t Call It a ‘Linkage Center’

Cover picture for the articleThe controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center has been quietly renamed to simply the Tenderloin Center, and the SF Board of Supervisors just approved it staying at UN Plaza another six months, for the rest of 2022. Mayor London Breed’s once much-ballyhooed Tenderloin Emergency Declaration ended with a whimper in mid-March,...

Who should carry a gun? Next sheriff to decide who will get permits for concealed weapons

Reforming the process for getting a concealed carry weapons permit in Santa Clara County is a central issue in the four-way race for the next sheriff. That’s because current Sheriff Laurie Smith is in hot water because she allegedly took bribes in exchange for carry permits. She has been sued and accused of corruption by a Civil Grand Jury for giving out permits to campaign donors, while letting other applications sit in a drawer.
Bay Area Health Officers Urge Public to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Levels Rise

Twelve Bay Area health officers are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Bay Area counties are seeing...
It’s Better in Benicia – but, for whom?

Even amongst the most progressive, when Black people make specific calls to action that will impact systemic oppression, we are met with symbolism over material change. We asked for equity. They gave us a flag for Juneteenth. That’s nice, and it doesn’t address the issues that impact Black people on a daily basis. Ask yourself – why might that be? Symbolic change checks the box, it doesn’t hurt to advance those things, and it perhaps even allows those who perpetuate inequity to feel some measure of comfort, as if they’ve done their good deed. But it’s performative. It’s appeasement. They hope that, if they give us some ceremonial gesture, we’ll feel better, and rest in the glow of their generosity. If they can pacify us, then they don’t have to address any real change. That’s much more difficult and requires a certain level of looking in the mirror that is uncomfortable. In fact, to avoid doing so, some places are simply making discomfort illegal. Understanding that, what then can be done? One direct route to addressing material change is local government. And the thing that moves the needle locally is civic engagement.
As drought worsens, fines up to $10K approved for South Bay water wasters

SAN JOSE - As the drought deepens, the Santa Clara Valley Water District has approved fines ranging from $100 to $10,000 for outdoor water wasters, while it asks for a 15% reduction in water usage. The district has moved from the carrot to the stick, fines for anyone turned in for overwatering.  Just in the past month, John Geise and his wife in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood made their landscaping more drought-resistant. "It's pretty new and everything is now on a drip system. We shrunk the lawn down to — greater than half I think is eliminated now. And...
Mission lowriders a highlight of San Francisco's returning Carnaval Parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission, including a procession of lowriders that is always a highlight.40 years ago, Roberto Hernandez was engaged in what was considered at the time criminal activity: He was riding low and slow on the streets of San Francisco."I was arrested 113 times during that period," Hernandez said. The experience inspired him to form the Lowrider Council of San Francisco to fight police crackdowns on lowriders which he saw as being excessive and motivated by racial bias."Here in the Mission, we were not white; we were...
Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
Saturday Links: A (Very) Small Chance of Rain Could Make for a Wet Memorial Day Weekend

San Francisco could be slick with rain later this afternoon. While small, there's a 10% chance of rain now looming over the San Francisco skies that could fall between Saturday afternoon and into early Sunday morning; the light sprinkles would exist in tandem with the moderate cloud cover expected today and tomorrow before things brighten up before Memorial Day. [Weather.com]
Home Depot worker dies in industrial accident

A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police. The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road.
Mayor Breed won't participate in SF Pride parade if police uniform ban remains in place

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mayor London Breed announced Monday she would not participate in this year's Pride parade over the organizers refusal to lift a ban blocking LGBTQ+ peace officers in uniform from taking part.Breed's decision came hours after the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance issued a news release critical of the ban and organizers refusal to lift it.SF Pride organizers initially enacted a restriction on uniforms in 2020, a year after a tense confrontation between police and demonstrators who blocked part of the 2019 parade route.With the parade once again taking place since its pandemic hiatus, the SFPO Pride...
Day Around the Bay: SF Giants Manager Plans Ongoing Anthem Protest Over Uvalde Massacre

SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that he will remain in the clubhouse during the national anthem at ballgames. The decision was made to protest against the nation’s lack of gun-control and other actions following the Texas school shooting that killed nineteen children and two adults: “I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country." [Chronicle]
