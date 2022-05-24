ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan flashes her toned midriff in unbuttoned shirt at star-studded jewellery event - amid rumours of tension with Nicola Peltz

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan cut a stylish figure in a short beaded black skirt and a matching shirt on Tuesday at the Maison Chaumet event in London.

The model, 19, flashed her toned midriff in the blouse which fastened with one button and featured large pockets on either side.

The appearance comes amid claims of tension between her and Romeo's brother Brooklyn's new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, according to insiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sywev_0fpAccS500
Glamorous: Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan cut a stylish figure in a short beaded black skirt and a matching shirt on Tuesday at the Maison Chaumet event in London

But brushing off the apparent drama, Mia looked effortlessly stylish in the black ensemble which she glammed up with a dazzling white, rose and yellow gold necklace and earrings.

She elevated her figure in a pair of black leather heeled boots and styled her blonde tresses in a chic up-do leaving her fringe down shaping her face.

Mia beamed as she wrapped a arm around her mum Helen Regan who looked glam in a black maxi dress which she paired with tan sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVwep_0fpAccS500
Glow: The model, 19, flashed her toned midriff in the blouse which fastened with one button and featured large pockets on either side

Rumours have been rife that there is tension between Mia and Brooklyn's new wife Nicola Peltz and with Romeo's mother Victoria reportedly keen to hold a clear-the-air girls' lunch between them.

The pair have not been pictured together and rarely acknowledge each other on Instagram, but have spent time together on family occasions, most recently at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in Palm Beach last month.

While heiress Nicola and Mia may have a similar taste in men, the pair have different careers and aspirations, which would be why they do not see eye to eye with one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDmES_0fpAccS500
Mother-daughter: Mia elevated her figure in a pair of black leather boots as she beamed next to her mum Helen Regan who looked glam in a black maxi dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puw7R_0fpAccS500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YzkX_0fpAccS500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptWjl_0fpAccS500
Chic: But brushing off the apparent drama, Mia looked effortlessly stylish in the black ensemble which she glammed up with a dazzling silver necklace and earrings

Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed a whirlwind romance after first going public with their budding relationship in November 2019 when pictures emerged of them hugging before getting engaged in July 2020, just eight months later.

While their relationship officially began in 2019, they actually first met in 2017 – with Brooklyn revealing during an Instagram Q&A with followers that they were originally introduced at the Coachella music festival in California.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the actress's £76million sprawling family estate in a £3million wedding ceremony in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMyvW_0fpAccS500
Sensational: Also at the London event on New Bond Street, London was Jenna Coleman, 36, who looked stunning in a strapless blue flowered midi dress showcasing her incredible figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdbqT_0fpAccS500
Looking good: The actress seemed in high spirits as she elevated her figure a pair of forest green open toe heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vt7vu_0fpAccS500
Fashionista: The Victoria star styled her shoulder length brunette tresses in a chic do as she parted them to the side and allowed the ends to flick upwards

Also at the London event on New Bond Street, London was Jenna Coleman and Lady Amelia Windsor who cut a stylish figure.

Jenna, 36, looked stunning in a strapless blue flowered midi dress showcasing her incredible figure.

The actress seemed in high spirits as she elevated her figure a pair of forest green open toe heels.

The Victoria star styled her shoulder length brunette tresses in a chic do as she parted them to the side and allowed the ends to flick upwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS2lF_0fpAccS500
Stylish: Lady Amelia Windsor showcased her incredible figure in a short black dress which featured thin spaghetti straps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO650_0fpAccS500
Royalty: The 26-year-old royal paired the dark number with black flat leather knee high boots and added a simple gold chain necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxhuC_0fpAccS500
Friends: She can be seen posing up a storm alongside Mia as the pair wrapped an arm around one another for snaps.

For the occasion Jenna wore the white and yellow gold Soleil Glorieux earrings and ring from Les Ciels de Chaumet Collection.

Guests at the event discovered the Maison’s jewellery collections, whilst enjoying champagne and canapés to the sounds of DJ Lou Hayter.

Lady Amelia was also in attendance and showcased her incredible figure in a short black dress which featured thin spaghetti straps.

The 26-year-old royal paired the dark number with black flat leather knee high boots and added a simple gold chain necklace.

Amelia is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and granddaughter of Edward the Duke of Kent, who is a first cousin of the Queen.

She can be seen posing up a storm alongside Mia as the pair wrapped an arm around one another for snaps.

Actress Laura Haddock looked chic in a cream oversized blazer and wide leg trousers at the jewelry event.

The English star, who is best known for portraying Zoë Walker in White Lines, showcased her beauty by styling her radiant tresses in a stunning up-do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5lhx_0fpAccS500
Smart: Actress Laura Haddock looked chic in a cream oversized blazer and wide leg trousers at the jewelry event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nv1qZ_0fpAccS500
Glam: The English star, who is best known for portraying Zoë Walker in White Lines, showcased her beauty by styling her radiant tresses in a stunning up-do
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9FWq_0fpAccS500
Sweet: Romeo and Mia began dating in May 2019, making the relationship Instagram official on Romeo’s 17th birthday four months later

Daily Mail

